Milk & Honey Boutique [CLOSED]
1906 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
| +1 214-826-1700
Photo courtesy of Milk & Honey Boutique/Facebook
Fashion-Forward Looks at a Nice PriceBeing one of the few apparel shops on the north end of Henderson Avenue, Milk & Honey draws a good deal of attention. Its rustic-chic vibe and adorable fashions for women keep that attention, and makes fans out of gals searching for wallet-friendly finds. It's an ideal go-to for a casual party dress or fun earrings, necklaces and sunglasses.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Land of Milk and Honey
Young women flock in droves to Milk and Honey to stock up on its affordable selection of trendy fashion pieces, airy blouses, and of-the-moment accessories. The store has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a new piece to wear to work or the latest outfit for a night out on the town.