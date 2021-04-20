Where are you going?
Milion

Paraná 1048, C1018 ADB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4815-9925
More info

Sun 8pm - 2am
Mon - Wed 12pm - 2am
Thur 12pm - 3am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 4am

Feel like a million bucks, frozen mojito in hand

Even if you're not a Spanish speaker, you can put two and two together: Milion means 'million.'

It's not clear, in this case, exactly what the name refers to - it could be the fact that you tend to feel feel like a million dollars when you're standing on the grand outdoor staircase of this restored mansion, sipping a vibrant emerald-hued frozen mojito from a larger-than-life glass goblet and looking down at the glittering lights and beautiful people in the leafy courtyard below. Or the number 'million' could be a tongue-in-cheek reference to the number of people crowding around the bar after a certain hour on weekend nights, or jockeying for seats on the terrace, or standing in line to use one of the building's few antique bathrooms.

Either way, Milion is a must-see in Recoleta, especially in summer, when the space is one of the city's loveliest venues for cocktails. When you're finished with that mojito, ask for the frozen basil daiquiri. You can thank me later.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

