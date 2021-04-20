Where are you going?
Miles City

Miles City, MT 59301, USA
The Red Pit District, Miles City, Montana, USA. Miles City Montana United States

The Red Pit District, Miles City, Montana, USA.

Miles City is, like so many little towns, a gem of the American West. World famous for the Bucking Horse Sale, Miles City is otherwise a relaxed Eastern Montana hideaway, where folks love fly fishing, hunting, drinking craft beer, and other wholesome American activities. When I visited a few weeks ago, I had the chance to help put together a barbecue of epic proportions with some local boys. Sam, seen here, is snipping the wire on our chickens, lamb shanks, and wild turkey. 'twas a grand day at the pit.

If you're ever en route through Eastern Montana headed for Glacier or Yellowstone, give Miles City a night or two. Your tummy will be glad you did.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

