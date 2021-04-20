Miles City
The Red Pit District, Miles City, Montana, USA.Miles City is, like so many little towns, a gem of the American West. World famous for the Bucking Horse Sale, Miles City is otherwise a relaxed Eastern Montana hideaway, where folks love fly fishing, hunting, drinking craft beer, and other wholesome American activities. When I visited a few weeks ago, I had the chance to help put together a barbecue of epic proportions with some local boys. Sam, seen here, is snipping the wire on our chickens, lamb shanks, and wild turkey. 'twas a grand day at the pit.
If you're ever en route through Eastern Montana headed for Glacier or Yellowstone, give Miles City a night or two. Your tummy will be glad you did.