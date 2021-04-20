Miles
Everything about Miles is casual—except for the food. Opened by four chefs from far-flung places (Japan, New Caledonia, Israel, and Vietnam), the restaurant offers inventive fare at its best, from sous-vide
monkfish with mussel juice foam, to pork loin with celeriac and vanilla purée. Rather than a printed menu, Miles offers a “surprise tasting,” allowing the chefs to serve whatever is freshest that day. The wine list follows a similar ethos, changing with the seasons, new dishes, and the team’s whims. During your visit, take your time to savor each course and glass of wine, or sit at the counter to watch the almost balletic performance of talented chefs preparing dishes that look as good as they taste.