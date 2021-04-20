Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Miles

33 Rue du Cancera, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Website
| +33 5 56 81 18 24
Miles France

More info

Tue - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Tue - Sat 7:30pm - 10pm

Miles

Everything about Miles is casual—except for the food. Opened by four chefs from far-flung places (Japan, New Caledonia, Israel, and Vietnam), the restaurant offers inventive fare at its best, from sous-vide monkfish with mussel juice foam, to pork loin with celeriac and vanilla purée. Rather than a printed menu, Miles offers a “surprise tasting,” allowing the chefs to serve whatever is freshest that day. The wine list follows a similar ethos, changing with the seasons, new dishes, and the team’s whims. During your visit, take your time to savor each course and glass of wine, or sit at the counter to watch the almost balletic performance of talented chefs preparing dishes that look as good as they taste.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points