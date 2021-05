Colorado: Not Just for Beer

The city that helped launch the craft beer revolution has turned its attention to liquor. Here are three distilleries worth a visit. 1. STRANAHAN’S The whiskey is made from barley grown in the Rockies. Factory tours end with a tasting in the new general store. stranahans.com 2. LEOPOLD BROS. Todd and Scott Leopold specialize in old-school spirits such as absinthe, shown, crafted in the 19th-century European tradition. leopoldbros.com 3. MILE HIGH SPIRITS One of the only distilleries that makes vodka in all-glass stills, Mile High has a tasting room that hosts live music by local bands on Thursdays.