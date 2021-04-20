Where are you going?
Mile End

Outremont, Montreal, QC, Canada
"Casseroles" Protest In Montreal Montreal Canada

In Montreal in late May 2012, hundreds of pot-banging protesters filled the street protesting Bill 78 - which ironically limits protests. At first it felt like a celebration, but after speaking with the locals I learned about the recent government action to limit protests - primarily stemming from government proposals that would increase university fees. This type of demonstration started with Pinochet in 80s Chile. In Chile it was called 'cacerolazos', and in French speaking Montreal it was called casseroles.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

