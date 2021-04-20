"Casseroles" Protest In Montreal
in late May 2012, hundreds of pot-banging protesters filled the street protesting Bill 78 - which ironically limits protests. At first it felt like a celebration, but after speaking with the locals I learned about the recent government action to limit protests - primarily stemming from government proposals that would increase university fees. This type of demonstration started with Pinochet in 80s Chile
. In Chile it was called 'cacerolazos', and in French speaking Montreal it was called casseroles.