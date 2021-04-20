Where are you going?
Milano Centrale

Central Station area, Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy
Speed Around Italy on Le Frecce Milan Italy

Speed Around Italy on Le Frecce

You could spend days exploring Milan, but be sure to also allow time to explore many of the other great towns and regions nearby.

Just an hour away is one of my favorite Italian cities, Bologna. The people here are famous for their prowess in the kitchen. Eating a traditional Bolognese dinner should be at the top of anyone’s travel bucket list.

Looking to add a little more romance to your trip? Hop on the train for the short two-hour ride to magical Venice. You’ll have plenty of time to explore St Marks Plaza, take a ride on the canals, and eat a great meal before heading back to Milan for the evening.

No matter where you decide to go, Milan makes a great home base from which to explore northern Italy.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

