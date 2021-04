The "Big Five" or Bust?

We drove to Mikumi National Park, in central Tanzania , with one goal: to see lions at last. On our last trip to the park, the animals had stayed hidden; but this time, we set off on safari at the crack of dawn to enhance our chances.After three hours of driving through the bush, it finally paid off thanks to a lucky glimpse of a lioness walking across the landscape. As we watched her walk away, we noticed the entire pride waiting nearby.