The "Big Five" or Bust?We drove to Mikumi National Park, in central Tanzania, with one goal: to see lions at last. On our last trip to the park, the animals had stayed hidden; but this time, we set off on safari at the crack of dawn to enhance our chances.
After three hours of driving through the bush, it finally paid off thanks to a lucky glimpse of a lioness walking across the landscape. As we watched her walk away, we noticed the entire pride waiting nearby.