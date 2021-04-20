Where are you going?
200 Granville St #70, Vancouver, BC V6C 1S4, Canada
| +1 604-568-3900
Sun - Wed 11:30am - 10pm
Thur 11:30am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Vancouver is home to some of the best sushi outside of Japan, and this waterfront restaurant is no exception. Opened in 2008, Miku introduced the city to Aburi-style cuisine, which involves nigiri with grilled fish. Start your meal with the salmon oshi—tiny bricks of sustainable, Ocean Wise–approved fish, flame-seared and topped with disks of jalapeño. Also worthy of attention are more filling dishes like the marbled, beautifully tender Joshu Wagyu steak, served with ponzu, wasabi pickles, pink Himalayan salt, daikon radish, and garlic-sake soy sauce for an umami kick. If you’re in the mood to celebrate, opt for the kaiseki-style chef’s tasting menu, an exquisite presentation of seasonal flavors on artisan-made Arita pottery.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

