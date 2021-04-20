Mike's Bike Tours Amsterdam
Prins Hendrikkade 176, 1011 TC Amsterdam, Netherlands
+31 20 233 0216
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
This is Amsterdam: Bicycle HeavenIn my next life I want to be Dutch: tall, blonde, and ride a bike everyday. I’d like to live this said life in Amsterdam or its surrounding suburbs, frequenting the café bars and brown pubs, and completing all my day-to-day affairs like grocery shopping on bike.
Be careful, everyone with this wish to be tall and blond and on a bike! Ever been in a “bike accident”, like one involving only pedestrians and bicycles? It’s ever so probable in Amsterdam where the biggest hazards for unaccustomed pedestrians are not the cars on the road, but bicyclists whizzing by in designated bike lanes that look similar to sidewalks.
I recommend a bike tour, excellently guided by Mike's Bike tours. Reservations can be made at: www.mikesbiketoursamsterdam.com
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Country bike tour Amsterdam
Warning - look EVERYWHERE while in Amsterdam. Beware people and trams and cars and sidewalk barriers/poles and most especially bicycles!
Yes Amsterdam is a bit chaotic, which is why I was so glad to see another side of Amsterdam by taking this country bike tour. Even though it's slightly nerve racking (as I haven't been on a bike in 20 years) this tour is worth it. Plus it's fun to act like a local and get out of city center for at least a little while.
Yes Amsterdam is a bit chaotic, which is why I was so glad to see another side of Amsterdam by taking this country bike tour. Even though it's slightly nerve racking (as I haven't been on a bike in 20 years) this tour is worth it. Plus it's fun to act like a local and get out of city center for at least a little while.