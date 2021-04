Mike's Bike Tours Amsterdam

This is Amsterdam: Bicycle Heaven

In my next life I want to be Dutch: tall, blonde, and ride a bike everyday. I’d like to live this said life in Amsterdam or its surrounding suburbs, frequenting the café bars and brown pubs, and completing all my day-to-day affairs like grocery shopping on bike.Be careful, everyone with this wish to be tall and blond and on a bike! Ever been in a “bike accident”, like one involving only pedestrians and bicycles? It’s ever so probable in Amsterdam where the biggest hazards for unaccustomed pedestrians are not the cars on the road, but bicyclists whizzing by in designated bike lanes that look similar to sidewalks.I recommend a bike tour, excellently guided by Mike's Bike tours. Reservations can be made at: www.mikesbiketoursamsterdam.com