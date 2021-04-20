Migs World Wines

A World of Wines to Discover in Brussels
It’s easy to find European wines in Brussels
. In fact, any decent-sized grocery store will have a good selection. But if you’re looking for a great ‘new world’ wine or something from a lesser known wine region, there’s only one shop to visit – Mig’s World Wines. Created by Miguel, aka Mig, a Belgian raised in Australia
(hence the kangaroo on the logo) Mig’s is a treasure trove of undiscovered wines. If you can’t find something unique and tasty from Mig’s stock of over 700 wines, he’ll do his utmost to find what you’re looking for and order it for you. Mig’s also stocks a variety of Belgian beer and specialty spirits, like whiskeys, tequilas and liqueurs. If you’re looking for a special alcoholic treat from Belgium, Mig’s is your one stop shop. You’ll be surprised at the variety of spirits and wine created within Belgium’s tiny borders. Mig’s is one of the few places in Brussels you can purchase the excellent sparkling wine (to rival any champagne) from Domain des Agaises. The friendly and helpful staff of Mig’s are always ready to help you find the perfect bottle from any corner of the globe.