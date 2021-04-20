Miette
449 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-626-6221
Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm
Eat Sweet Treats at San Francisco's Most Charming Pastry ShopMiette describes themselves as San Francisco’s most charming pastry shop, and it would be hard to disagree.
Bright, colorful, and cheerful, these American takes on classic pastries are some of the best you’ll find in the city. Miette (which means “crumb” in French) originally started as a stand at a Berkeley farmer’s market, and has since expanded throughout the Bay—aside from their Hayes Valley location, you can buy their sweet treats in the Ferry Building, from a small shop connected to their bakery in Oakland’s Jack London Square, and from their recently-opened boutique in Larkspur Landing.
Pick up a batch of their cupcakes or a cake for your next birthday party, or just a pick-me up caramel or macaron (try the grapefruit) as an afternoon treat.
Miette’s Hayes Valley shop is open Mondays through Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm.
Beautiful Pastries in a Beautiful Shop
Arranged like art—delicately layered upon each other and placed in glass jars along the wall—Miette takes candy displays and packaging to a new level. For the perfect gift bring home some licorice, cupcakes, artisan chocolates, and caramels in perfect little packages. Any store can sell candy—heck, even the mass-market grocery store has candy display mastered to get you sweets at right time. However you won't find anything as delicious or well-presented as Miette.
Pot de Creme at Miette!
Clearly, the exclamation mark illustrates how excited I was about this jar of delicious chocolate! I took my pot de creme to Alamo Square to soak up the sights of the Painted Ladies and did my best Stephanie Tanner impression.
Miette in the Ferry Building is one place I return to when I'm in San Francisco. I need to petition to get more pot de creme in Toronto!
