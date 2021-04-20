Beautiful Pastries in a Beautiful Shop

Arranged like art—delicately layered upon each other and placed in glass jars along the wall—Miette takes candy displays and packaging to a new level. For the perfect gift bring home some licorice, cupcakes, artisan chocolates, and caramels in perfect little packages. Any store can sell candy—heck, even the mass-market grocery store has candy display mastered to get you sweets at right time. However you won't find anything as delicious or well-presented as Miette.