Eat Sweet Treats at San Francisco's Most Charming Pastry Shop

Miette describes themselves as San Francisco’s most charming pastry shop, and it would be hard to disagree.Bright, colorful, and cheerful, these American takes on classic pastries are some of the best you’ll find in the city. Miette (which means “crumb” in French) originally started as a stand at a Berkeley farmer’s market, and has since expanded throughout the Bay—aside from their Hayes Valley location, you can buy their sweet treats in the Ferry Building, from a small shop connected to their bakery in Oakland’s Jack London Square, and from their recently-opened boutique in Larkspur Landing.Pick up a batch of their cupcakes or a cake for your next birthday party, or just a pick-me up caramel or macaron (try the grapefruit) as an afternoon treat.Miette’s Hayes Valley shop is open Mondays through Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm.