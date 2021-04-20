Miera iela 10 Miera iela 10, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1001, Latvia

Have an apple cider at Bars Taka, Riga Miera Street - known as the Republic of Miera by the trendy arty sorts who frequent it - is a glorious bed of bohemianism in a bit of Riga most tourists won't easily find. But it's worth the hunt, not least for its relaxed and slightly eccentric cafes and bars. Taka is a place for drinking coffee and playing board games during the day - and at night, it's a funky little venue with live bands in the corner of the room and a decent line-up of spirits behind the bar. They include a home made apple cider that's well worth a couple of lats. And when you're done here, you can just move on down the road to the next party.