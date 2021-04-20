Where are you going?
Between Us Bed & Breakfast

Bracka 20, 00-028 Warszawa, Poland
Website
| +48 603 096 701
Located at the center of it all, Miedzy Nami, which translates to “Between Us,” is a gastropub-meets-café-meets-gallery with somewhat of a cult following. It’s famous for its homemade food, house-mixed music, and laid-back, slightly alternative atmosphere as well as its regular art shows and music events. Few people know, however, that Miedzy Nami also functions as a bed-and-breakfast, with just three upstairs rooms featuring designer furniture (including some Polish and European classics), art photos and posters, and a discreetly luxurious vibe. After a peaceful night’s sleep, guests can enjoy breakfast in the downstairs café and feel like they’re part of the local scene.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

