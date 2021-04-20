Mie Mie Prefecture, Japan

Japan's Husband and Wife Rocks Meoto Iwa, also known as the wedded rocks, are located in Ise Bay near Japan's Grand Ise Shrine.



Ise is a great day trip. Home to one of Japan's three great shrines, the streets of Ise are packed with old wooden houses, Japanese sweet shops, and fantastic seafood restaurants. Oharaimachi is the particularly picturesque kilometer long street that leads to Ise Jingu Shrine.



Make sure to try the Ise specialties: Ise Udon (thick wheat noodles) and mackerel sushi.



Location // Ise, Mie Prefecture 516-0023, Japan



