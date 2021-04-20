Where are you going?
MidTrail Motel & Inn

Make sure you stop at this picturesque hotel and restaurant along the Cabot Trail. We were blown away by the row of colorful chairs up on the cliff - the perfect spot for a break to soak in the beauty of Cape Breton.

The property is a hotel and restaurant so be sure to at least stop in and get a snack and drink and then have your own little picnic on the adirondack chairs. Or use this as your halfway point on the trail and stay overnight. The sunrise will be spectacular!
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

