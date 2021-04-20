Where are you going?
Midtown Noshville

1918 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-329-6674
A New York–Style Deli in Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States

A New York–Style Deli in Nashville

This location of Noshville closed in 2015, but the Green Hills branch is still open.

Well if the catchy name isn’t enough to get you, the diner-style breakfast will with omelets, toast and silver-dollar potato cakes. Though there are a few locations (including one in the airport), you’re likely to find a colorful cast of characters at the Midtown location on Broadway near Music Row and Vanderbilt University.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

