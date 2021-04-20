Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Midnight Sun Brewing Co.

8111 Dimond Hook Dr
Website
| +1 907-344-6653
Great Local Brews in Anchorage Anchorage Alaska United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 8pm

Great Local Brews in Anchorage

Looking to get your microbrew fix on in Anchorage? Then hit the Midnight Sun.

Great pub food (my reuben was amazing), fresh beers, casual atmosphere.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Karin Ward
over 6 years ago

Good

This place is good and you should also check out the Bear Tooth pub and movie tavern. Great menu and beer and cider on tap. The movie scedule is great too. Fun place to hang out and grab pub during the week or on weekends. Also great for brunch!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points