Middleham Falls
A 1.5-mile, intermediate hike through the rainforest will lead you to Middleham Falls—the highest waterfall in the eastern Caribbean. Set in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Morne Trois Piton National Park, the trail teems with orchids, tree ferns, and buttress-rooted trees and ends in a 275-foot cascade that pours from a cliff into a swimmable basin below. Pack plenty of water, as the heat and humidity can really add up, and be sure to stop along the way to appreciate the views—following 2017’s Hurricane Maria, rangers and volunteers completely cleared the path and it now offers some ocean vistas.