Middle West Spirits LLC
1230 Courtland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
| +1 614-299-2460
Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm
Local Libations of the Brewed, Distilled, and Fermented KindThe local libation scene in Columbus has boomed over the past few years, so when visiting Columbus seek out these local beverages for a taste of the area.
For a tasting and tour experience, visit Middle West Spirits. The two-year-old micro-distillery produces vodka and whiskey made from Ohio-grown ingredients. Its smooth flavor has won it many awards, and the weekly tour dives deep into the distilling process and the history of distilling in Ohio, dating back to prohibition.
If you're looking for a different beverage, Neighbor Brothers Drake Meadery produces a dozen or so mead varieties you can sample in its small bar and tasting room. Columbus Brewing Company and the Belgian-style Rockmill Brewery are among the most well known of locally brewed beers. Elevator Brewing Company also concocts a wide selection of micro-brews.