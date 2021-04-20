Michelberger
The Michelberger, a boutique hotel with an accessible and friendly “backpacker” feel, appeals to a growing market of budget-conscious yet style-savvy travelers. Set in a former factory, the 111-room hotel is a breezy and relaxed place that features tongue-in-cheek details and rough-around-the-edges charm that somehow feels very Berlin
. The funky bar/lounge is right next to reception and has lampshades fashioned from the pages of old books. It's extremely popular with locals, thanks to a considered lineup of DJs and bands. The spacious courtyard doubles as an event and concert space. The rooms are similarly quirky, decorated with random family photos unearthed at flea markets, provocative glass-walled bathrooms in shared Cosy rooms (designed for solo travelers and in-love couples), saunas in the self-contained Hideout suites, and wallpaper that veers from the kitsch to the cutting-edge (the hotel has an in-house design studio).