Michelangelo Hotel
Walking into the lobby of The Michelangelo Hotel is a giddy experience, even when severely jet-lagged. The opulent Renaissance style, five star property is build around a central atrium bedecked in marble arches and columns that is sparkly clean and meticulously maintained in a way hotels often are not these days and just feels decadent. The gilded rooms are as appealing as the public spaces with the same beyond luxe look and views across the city from giant plate glass windows. Beds are super comfy and perfect for recovering after a long-haul flight — we also love the black marble bathrooms with separate toilet, shower and bath space. Located in the heart of Sandton, The Michelangelo opens onto Nelson Mandela Square, home to a 6-meter sculpture of Madiba, and also offers access to the shops, restaurants and bars of Sandton. If you book one of the two presidential suites here you will look directly onto the square. If you are recovering from jet-lag, don’t skip the hotel’s fitness center, which has a wonderful sauna, heated indoor pool and options to set up sessions with personal trainers. The spa is also worthwhile. It is famed for its grass-covered sundeck. There are two restaurants on the lobby level including Piccolo Mondo, which does a very good breakfast buffet.