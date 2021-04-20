Where are you going?
Michel Bras

Route de Laguiole, 12210 Laguiole, France
Website
| +33 5 65 51 18 20
Dinner Chez Michel Bras Laguiole France

Dinner Chez Michel Bras

Renowned chef Michel Bras is passionate about the rustic terrain and cuisine of his native Aubrac, in south-central France. His contemporary glass restaurant is perched on a hilltop, its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking stone outcrops and pastures. Step outside of your zen-inspired guest room and hear cowbells in the distance. Bras, who shares kitchen duties with his son Sebastien, is renowned for his vegetarian dishes made of locally foraged ingredients; his signature gargouillou is a masterpiece crafted out of 50 vegetables, herbs, and flowers. 05-65-51-18-20.
By Robin Cherry , AFAR Contributor

