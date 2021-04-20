Michael's Kitchen
304 C N, Pueblo St Rd, Taos, NM 87571, USA
| +1 575-758-4178
Sun - Sat 7am - 2pm
When in Taos, get your breakfast 'Christmas'-style"Red or green?" In New Mexico, you'll be asked that question often--it's literally the "official state question," decreed by the legislature: do you want smoky red chile, or fruity-but-hot green chile sauce? If you can't decide, say "Christmas," and you'll get both. They blanket almost anything with capsaicin-induced deliciousness...
For a hearty typical breakfast, get your huevos rancheros bedecked with both chiles at Michael's Kitchen in Taos. (A stack of pancakes are included! AND hashbrowns!) The line's almost always out the door; be patient, it moves fast, it'll be worth it. Tourists, locals, families, guys off to work--you'll rub shoulders with a cross-section of Taoseños, who still comfortably use the words 'Spanish, Indian, and Anglo' in reference to their grounded but eclectic world in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.