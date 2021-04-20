Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Michael's Kitchen

304 C N, Pueblo St Rd, Taos, NM 87571, USA
Website
| +1 575-758-4178
When in Taos, get your breakfast 'Christmas'-style Taos New Mexico United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 2pm

When in Taos, get your breakfast 'Christmas'-style

"Red or green?" In New Mexico, you'll be asked that question often--it's literally the "official state question," decreed by the legislature: do you want smoky red chile, or fruity-but-hot green chile sauce? If you can't decide, say "Christmas," and you'll get both. They blanket almost anything with capsaicin-induced deliciousness...

For a hearty typical breakfast, get your huevos rancheros bedecked with both chiles at Michael's Kitchen in Taos. (A stack of pancakes are included! AND hashbrowns!) The line's almost always out the door; be patient, it moves fast, it'll be worth it. Tourists, locals, families, guys off to work--you'll rub shoulders with a cross-section of Taoseños, who still comfortably use the words 'Spanish, Indian, and Anglo' in reference to their grounded but eclectic world in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30