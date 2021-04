Michael’s at the Point Café 1100 Arlington Heights Road

Michael’s at the Point Café Warm up with a bowl of soup or a hot drink at Michael’s at the Point. The recently opened café serves a rotating menu of paninis, salads, and handcrafted soups in addition to a variety of sandwiches and baked goods. You can even get a made-to-order omelet any time of day. If you want to hole up for a bit, connect to the café’s Wi-Fi and get some work done (or pretend to work while you surf Facebook).