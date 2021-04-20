Miami Food Tours
Lincoln Building, 350 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
| +1 786-361-0991
Photo by Miami Food tours
Explore the Miami Food Scene in Just Three Hours!Miami is filled with celebrity chefs, creative cuisine and the tastes of several cultures within the city. Miami Food Tours offers a 3-hour culinary adventure through South Beach. The tour will combine delicious food and drink tastings with historical, architectural and cultural insights.
Throughout the tour you'll get the insider view into the local life, while trying some of the best food in the city. By the time the tour is over, you'll know the area well enough to continue exploring the neighborhood.