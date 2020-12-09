Miami Beach
Stylish Beach EscapesBeach resorts easily make sparks fly—and we aren’t just referring to sunset bonfires on the sand. Still, they aren’t created equal. To upgrade your next sun-and-sand getaway, consider destinations like Miami and Dubai that also offer sophisticated service and big-city appeal. The amenities at Carillon Hotel and Spa in Miami Beach, for example, go way beyond its expansive private beach, four pools, and four hot tubs. This is a high-end beach resort that emphasizes wellbeing and fitness, hosting 40-plus fitness classes each day. After working up a sweat, reward yourselves with a couple’s massage, body ritual, or dose of neuromuscular therapy.
Wellness is also a priority at the One&Only The Palm, on Dubai’s exclusive Jumeirah Peninsula, where custom spa experiences take place in suites with private gardens and relaxation areas. The resort’s rooms, suites, and beachfront villas blend Moorish and Andalusian influences to create an alluring exclusivity. A private beach and Michelin-starred restaurant are added enticements.
over 6 years ago
The Hottest Event on South Beach
Each February the South Beach Wine and Food Festival takes over the white-sand shores of Miami Beach.
Presented by the Food Network, celebrity chefs whip up delicious dishes for a star-studded audience.
The next festival is scheduled for Feb. 19-22, 2015. Hotels fill up fast, so add the date to your calendar and book your stay well in advance to score the best deals.
about 6 years ago
Miami's Human Parade
Of all the things I love about Miami—the gorgeous weather, the huge art fairs and galleries, the chic dining and nightlife—my favorite thing is the city’s fantastic people-watching. Sitting at an outdoor café on Lincoln Road or the Miami Beach boardwalk lets you see a crazy parade of humanity going by: young and old, well-heeled and down-at-heel, super-fashionable and just arty/zany—everyone seems to be strutting their stuff.—Andrew Tedesco
photo: Bob B. Brown/Flickr Creative Commons
