Stylish Beach Escapes

Beach resorts easily make sparks fly—and we aren’t just referring to sunset bonfires on the sand. Still, they aren’t created equal. To upgrade your next sun-and-sand getaway, consider destinations like Miami and Dubai that also offer sophisticated service and big-city appeal. The amenities at Carillon Hotel and Spa in Miami Beach, for example, go way beyond its expansive private beach, four pools, and four hot tubs. This is a high-end beach resort that emphasizes wellbeing and fitness, hosting 40-plus fitness classes each day. After working up a sweat, reward yourselves with a couple’s massage, body ritual, or dose of neuromuscular therapy.Wellness is also a priority at the One&Only The Palm , on Dubai’s exclusive Jumeirah Peninsula, where custom spa experiences take place in suites with private gardens and relaxation areas. The resort’s rooms, suites, and beachfront villas blend Moorish and Andalusian influences to create an alluring exclusivity. A private beach and Michelin-starred restaurant are added enticements.