Mi Pequeno Jabon

Gothic Soap
The enchanting Gothic Quarter off the famous La Rambla is a must-see on any trip to beautiful Barcelona
. Aside from the entertaining street performers, delicious restaurants, and centuries-old architecture, the Gothic Quarter also offers some of the best shopping in Barcelona, like the wide variety of lovely-smelling handmade soaps in this tucked-away shop. When visiting Barcelona, make sure to carve out some time for a bit of retail therapy, Spanish style, in the city's charming Gothic Quarter.