Mi Pequeno Jabon

+34 692 04 53 00
Gothic Soap Barcelona Spain

Gothic Soap

The enchanting Gothic Quarter off the famous La Rambla is a must-see on any trip to beautiful Barcelona. Aside from the entertaining street performers, delicious restaurants, and centuries-old architecture, the Gothic Quarter also offers some of the best shopping in Barcelona, like the wide variety of lovely-smelling handmade soaps in this tucked-away shop. When visiting Barcelona, make sure to carve out some time for a bit of retail therapy, Spanish style, in the city's charming Gothic Quarter.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

