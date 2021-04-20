Where are you going?
Mi Mero Mole

32 NW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Website
| +1 971-266-8575
¡Mole! ¡Mole! Portland Oregon United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri 7:30am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

If your Mexican madre ever ventured into opening a healthy, fast food place, Mi Mero Mole would be it. This little cantina has all the charm of a Tijuana truck stop with a long list of guisados: stews and stir-fries; popular street foods in Mexico City. The cuisine is based on traditional recipes and offered in a variety of styles. The butternut squash mole plate is served with house-made Nixtamal tortillas, black beans and rice, all incredibly fresh. You can get the same quisado served as a taco, burrito or quesadilla. The fun starts when you branch out and try your guisado order as a torta(pictured), memla or gabacho bowl.
While the spot on SE Division has been growing an avid fan club for a some time, the downtown space is still evolving with a dedicated bar and expanded menu. Co-owner Nick Zukin, formerly of Kenny & Zukes, unleashes his love of sandwiches and great food with south-of-the-border flair. Partner Pablo Portilla promises to keep the "mero," or simplicity, in the menu to produce an urban street food experience in the comfort of an Old Town corner Mexi-joint. Mucho gusto!
By Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert

