Mexico City Restaurant and Lounge
2115 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
| +1 303-296-0563
Sun 9am - 3:30pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 4:30pm
Fri 11am - 9pm
Sat 9am - 9pm
Denver's Best TacosHead to Mexico City Restaurant and Lounge, a Denver staple since 1968, the next time you feel the craving for a delicious taco. It’s a great spot to hit before a Rockies Game. The menu’s loaded up with all kinds of Mexican fare, but skip the combos and specials and go straight for the steak taco. Order three.
The taco is filled with skirt steak, lettuce, chopped tomato, an avocado slice, and some gooey Velveeta-like cheese. Squirt some homemade salsa served in a plastic ketchup bottle on each, and you are ready to eat the WBT – World’s Best Taco.
And when you’re out of the city, check out El Toro, their sister restaurant in Commerce City. Order your tacos with a side of Tang.