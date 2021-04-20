Where are you going?
Mexico City

Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City Ecobici Bike Share: Best Way to Explore Downtown D.F.

Mexico City Ecobici Bike Share: Best Way to Explore Downtown D.F.

I adjust my seat post and swing my leg over my cruiser bicycle on a side street in the Centro district, looking nervously at the cars and taxis clogging the lane to my left.

“I know it might seem a little scary riding a bicycle in downtown Mexico City,” says Michael Parker-Stainback, a U.S.–born journalist, translator, and the author of the Mexico City Stylemap and TimeOut Mexico City guides, as he pushes off from the curb. “But don’t worry, there’s so much traffic, no one can go fast enough to hurt you.”

He’s right. As we gain speed and ride past quinceanera shops and shoeshine stands, we begin zipping past rows of stopped cars and around pedestrians.

Car traffic is indeed an enormous pain throughout Mexico City, so walk, subway, or bike whenever possible. Tourists can rent a bike by the day or week by purchasing an Ecobici card (you need a credit card for the deposit, US$7 a day, US$14 for three days, www.ecobici.df.gob.mx), then swiping out a bike at the closest hub. In 2013, they quadrupled the program to 4,000 bicycles at 260 stations.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
