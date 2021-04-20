Mexicana
Av. Guerra Junqueiro 30 C, 1000-167 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 848 6117
Photo By Rita Alves
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm
Scones and ArtThis historic pastry shop is full of art, like the ceramic panel with polychrome tiles by Querubim Lapa, a mural painting by João Câmara Leme, and other works by Mário Costa.
When it was founded in 1946, Mexicana was a confectionary and dairy, serving as a meeting spot for various artists connected to Surrealism and Neorealism.
Besides being a cafe (at teatime, ask for scones, and pancakes with jam), it is also a snack bar and a restaurant with a banquet hall.