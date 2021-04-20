Where are you going?
Mexicana

Av. Guerra Junqueiro 30 C, 1000-167 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 848 6117
Scones and Art Lisboa Portugal
More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm

Scones and Art

This historic pastry shop is full of art, like the ceramic panel with polychrome tiles by Querubim Lapa, a mural painting by João Câmara Leme, and other works by Mário Costa.

When it was founded in 1946, Mexicana was a confectionary and dairy, serving as a meeting spot for various artists connected to Surrealism and Neorealism.

Besides being a cafe (at teatime, ask for scones, and pancakes with jam), it is also a snack bar and a restaurant with a banquet hall.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

