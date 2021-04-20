Where are you going?
Metsker Maps

1511 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This photo shows a local neighborhood "map" in the window of one of my favorite stores anywhere, Metsker Maps in downtown Seattle. "Without geography, we're nowhere," proclaims a bumper sticker from what's been a family-run institution for over six decades.

All kinds of maps, globes, and geography-related books are here, just a couple of doors down from the Crumpet Shop. Yes, maps and a mug of tea—fuel for the traveler's soul! On First Avenue between Pike and Pine, its Pike Place location might make one suspicious, but worry not—this is anything but a kitschy tourist trap.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

