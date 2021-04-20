Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street
| +1 410-280-5160
Sun 8am - 11pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 8am - 2am
Metropolitan Kitchen & LoungeThe Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge is a funky, eclectic restaurant that offers farm-to-table fare with a little bit of something for everybody.
The restaurant has a variety of dining settings that range from an airy bar for drinks to an intimate first-floor dining room, performance space on the next level, and finally, a chill, rooftop lounge.
The cuisine is just as extensive as the space, serving a bistro-style menu that caters to vegetarians, carnivores, pescatarians and cocktail lovers.