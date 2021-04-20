Where are you going?
Métro Champs-De-Mars

940 Sanguinet
Art in the Métro Montreal Canada

Art in the Métro

One of the few stations to let natural light flow in, the Champs de Mars station is the gateway to Old Montreal, and yet it feels über-modern.

The construction of the Métro line in the 1960s coincided with Québec's identity revolution. Just about everyone in the province was pro-Québec, and this nationalism heavily influenced the construction of that period, including the Métro. Most of the network's stations feature a piece of art, and Champs-de-Mars is no exception.

Indeed, the station features one of the most important works of the network, a set of stained-glass windows by noted Quebec artist Marcelle Ferron. They were the first work of non-figurative art to be commissioned for the Métro.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

