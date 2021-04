Métro Champs-De-Mars

Art in the Métro

One of the few stations to let natural light flow in, the Champs de Mars station is the gateway to Old Montreal , and yet it feels über-modern.The construction of the Métro line in the 1960s coincided with Québec's identity revolution. Just about everyone in the province was pro-Québec, and this nationalism heavily influenced the construction of that period, including the Métro. Most of the network's stations feature a piece of art, and Champs-de-Mars is no exception.Indeed, the station features one of the most important works of the network, a set of stained-glass windows by noted Quebec artist Marcelle Ferron. They were the first work of non-figurative art to be commissioned for the Métro.