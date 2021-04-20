METRO 3rd St/Washington
Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Unlikely Art in Phoenix: Ironic BolaOn an otherwise nondescript downtown wall behind a light rail transit stop, a line-up of bolas make for some unlikely art in Phoenix. Artist Michael Maglich has interpreted Arizona's official neckwear, the bola tie, in a row of a few dozen pedestrian-level bas-reliefs.
To see these bronze sculptures, go to the 3rd/Washington transit stop, south side of the symphony hall, around the corner from the Phoenix Convention Center.