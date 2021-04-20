Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

METRO 3rd St/Washington

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Unlikely Art in Phoenix: Ironic Bola Phoenix Arizona United States

Unlikely Art in Phoenix: Ironic Bola

On an otherwise nondescript downtown wall behind a light rail transit stop, a line-up of bolas make for some unlikely art in Phoenix. Artist Michael Maglich has interpreted Arizona's official neckwear, the bola tie, in a row of a few dozen pedestrian-level bas-reliefs.

To see these bronze sculptures, go to the 3rd/Washington transit stop, south side of the symphony hall, around the corner from the Phoenix Convention Center.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30