MÉTIS Restaurant & Gallery

Jl. Petitenget No.6, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 4737888
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 11:30pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 4pm

Fine French Dining, Bali Style

Metis is one of the most high-profile restaurants in Bali. Located in "The Beverly Hills" of the island Jalan Petitenget, it is a favorite of high flyers and socialites both local and foreign. The food is French with an Asian twist, and all ingredients are of the absolute highest quality. High tea at Metis is a more relaxed experience than dinner, but customers are always expected to dress appropriately, i.e., no board shorts, cut-offs, etc. For a romantic dinner or a special lunch, Metis is a great option.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

Hannah Wijana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Unique Souvenirs in Metis Gallery

As well as being one of the best restaurants in Bali, Metis also has a gallery/shop full of amazing antiques from around Asia. The range of items in the collection is broad, but the buyers choose only the most unique and finely crafted objects so each one can stand alone as well. The staff are knowledgeable about the items and attentive to customers. Check out the stunning collection of jewelry and maybe take a little something a bit more special than the usual tourist souvenirs home with you.

