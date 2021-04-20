MÉTIS Restaurant & Gallery
Jl. Petitenget No.6, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 4737888
Photo courtesy of Metis
More info
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 11:30pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 4pm
Fine French Dining, Bali StyleMetis is one of the most high-profile restaurants in Bali. Located in "The Beverly Hills" of the island Jalan Petitenget, it is a favorite of high flyers and socialites both local and foreign. The food is French with an Asian twist, and all ingredients are of the absolute highest quality. High tea at Metis is a more relaxed experience than dinner, but customers are always expected to dress appropriately, i.e., no board shorts, cut-offs, etc. For a romantic dinner or a special lunch, Metis is a great option.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Unique Souvenirs in Metis Gallery
As well as being one of the best restaurants in Bali, Metis also has a gallery/shop full of amazing antiques from around Asia. The range of items in the collection is broad, but the buyers choose only the most unique and finely crafted objects so each one can stand alone as well. The staff are knowledgeable about the items and attentive to customers. Check out the stunning collection of jewelry and maybe take a little something a bit more special than the usual tourist souvenirs home with you.