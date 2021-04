MÉTIS Restaurant & Gallery

As well as being one of the best restaurants in Bali , Metis also has a gallery/shop full of amazing antiques from around Asia. The range of items in the collection is broad, but the buyers choose only the most unique and finely crafted objects so each one can stand alone as well. The staff are knowledgeable about the items and attentive to customers. Check out the stunning collection of jewelry and maybe take a little something a bit more special than the usual tourist souvenirs home with you.