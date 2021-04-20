Where are you going?
Mestá

Mesta 821 02, Greece
A Preserved Fortress Town in the Middle of Chios Mestá Greece

A Preserved Fortress Town in the Middle of Chios

Chios has a long and brutal history of invasion by the Turks, and so it makes perfect sense to find one of the most carefully preserved fortress towns in Europe right here on the island.

It's a village-castle from the Byzantine era, and its houses are all crammed together on top of one another. You can walk between the fortress walls, along the cobblestoned streets, and to the ornate Older Taxiarchi basilica. The fortress is also built to cultivate the mastic bush, grown exclusively on this island.

By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

