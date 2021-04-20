Where are you going?
Mesquite Sand Dunes

United States
Website
| +1 760-786-3200
Beautiful landscape Death Valley National Park California United States
Sand, mesquite and big blue sky

One of the best things Death Valley has to offer is, in my mind, the Mesquite Sand Dunes. For a place that bares this name, it sure feels organic and is full of color.

Visiting them was so worth it as they displayed a wonderful palette of color. If there is one thing I love is a big blue sky and here there is plenty of it. With few tourists around it's the perfect place to spend a relaxing afternoon. The temperatures are great this time of year - 85F but with a fresh, cool breeze making sure that you do not overheat.

Mesquite bushes are the only flora inhabiting these majestic dunes filling the dry vastness with beautiful shades of green. There is no cell phone reception so enjoyment without interruption is guaranteed.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Beautiful landscape

I love the mesquite trees at the sand dunes in Death Valley. A few of them have dried up giving the area a very interesting and spooky look and feel. I really loved being here.

March is the perfect month to be there. Although it's hot there is a gorgeous breeze that makes the heat a lot easier to take.

