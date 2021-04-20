Where are you going?
Mesón di Bari

Calle Hostos 302, Santo Domingo 10210, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-689-5546
Mesón de Bari Santo Domingo Dominican Republic

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

Mesón de Bari

You could easily pass by this two-story, 16th-century blue house in the Zona Colonial without realizing there's a restaurant inside, but step through the red door and you'll find brightly colored walls covered with paintings for sale by local artists, charming brick arches, and an intimate dining room with coffered ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and white tablecloths. Mesón de Bari specializes in traditional Dominican cuisine, from spicy sausages, stewed crab, and empanadas to goat stew, Creole-style fillet of beef, and steamed fish. There's also a long bar downstairs, and live music on occasion.
By Gail Harrington , AFAR Local Expert

