Excellent Ethiopian food on the cusp of Pigneto

Hidden within a poorly marked courtyard, Mesob offers some of the best food in Rome . Chef Kuki Tadese prepares family recipes, which are served on sour and spongy injera (Ethiopian bread). Order every vegetable dish on the menu and bear with the slow service. It is a one- (max two) woman show in the kitchen and Kuki's food is worth the wait. Dinner only.