Mesa Gonia
Μέσα Βουνό, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
Donkey Santorini Brewing Company VisitA Greek , a Serbian, an English, and an American got together in this multi-cultural group to form this successful enterprise that hopes to enliven an otherwise blend domestic beer-drinking scene.
The equipment was imported from Austria and housed in Mesa Gonia, Santorini. The brewery is very small and the beer tastings free as the are not authorized to sell at the brewery.
They brew 3 beers.
- Yellow Donkey - a mixture of hops including Aurora and Styrian Golding from Slovenia, Cascade from Oregon, and exotic Motueka from New Zealand, which produces a refreshing citrus taste.
- Red Donkey - a combination of malts specifically chosen to produce its chestnut hue, utilizes a different collection of hops - including Aurora and Styrian Golding from Slovenia, Citra from Oregon, and Nelson Sauvin from New Zealand.
- Crazy Donkey - the first and only IPA brewed in Greece uses large quantities of Cascade and Nelson Sauvin hops that yield a plethora of aromatic bitterness - marrying an arguably tropical start to a dry finish.