Merzouga Merzouga, Morocco

On top of the world, while on top of a camel I had the unique opportunity to participate on one of Intrepid Travel's adventure tours, Best of Morocco. The highlight of the trip for me was the day we got to ride camels into the golden abyss of the Sahara Desert, while the sun was setting. While some of the camels had cool names like Jimi Hendrix or Hassan, mine, according to our guide, was apparently nameless. But that didn't stop No Name from being the very best camel a girl could ask for. He didn't grunt, get gassy, or lead me astray. Instead, together No Name and I chartered our own course, in the front of the pack so all I could see ahead of me was the majestic landscape of the Sahara. The experience left me feeling on top of the world while being on top of a camel. That is definitely one that can now be checked off the bucket list.