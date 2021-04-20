Best Gastropub in D.C.
Meridian Pint is a friendly gastropub located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C. Emphasis is on American craft beers; if you’re into European brews, you’re out of luck here. At any one time, they have about 25 beers on tap and 150 bottles of beer to choose from. The best way to enjoy the beers is to go with the sampler and the bartender will be more than happy to help you make your selections. If you come in the cooler months, cider is on the menu, and it’s wonderful. The menu includes plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes; brunch is especially good. On warm days, there’s outdoor seating. Inside, garage door-style walls roll up to let the sunlight and breezes into the main bar and dining room.