Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Meridian Pint

3400 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Website
| +1 202-588-1075
Best Gastropub in D.C. Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Thur 5pm - 12am
Fri 5pm - 3am
Sat 10am - 3am

Best Gastropub in D.C.

Meridian Pint is a friendly gastropub located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C. Emphasis is on American craft beers; if you’re into European brews, you’re out of luck here. At any one time, they have about 25 beers on tap and 150 bottles of beer to choose from. The best way to enjoy the beers is to go with the sampler and the bartender will be more than happy to help you make your selections. If you come in the cooler months, cider is on the menu, and it’s wonderful. The menu includes plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes; brunch is especially good. On warm days, there’s outdoor seating. Inside, garage door-style walls roll up to let the sunlight and breezes into the main bar and dining room. 
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points