A Secret Post-Hike Watering Hole

A walk to the end of San Sebastián 's San Francisco Street will bring you to a steep set of stairs. (S)he who braves this ten-minute incline will be rewarded: for one, with amazing views that make you forget the busy city streets you just left. Secondly, with a beautiful, cool forest hike. And thirdly, with a cold bottle of whatever you may fancy when you stumble upon this old hunting lodge, whose sprawling grass lawn is perfect for taking a siesta, a drink, and reveling in your own personal San Sebastián.