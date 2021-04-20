Desert Safari Dubai
about 4 years ago
Worst Tour Ever
I booked for three people on Friday for Safari tour from Abu Dhabi.First impression was awful.There was arguments between driver and visitors.It was not well organized.Then on the half way they asked us to change the bus which took another 30 minutes .We spent exactly 4 ,5 hrs on the way until we reached there.Once we get off the bus we were taken by car which was not that bad.But there was no any tour representative to take care of its guests.Everybody seperated.It was our first time so we didnt know where to start what to do cuz there was no body to direct us.We enjoyed ourself and when it came to night show we decieded to took a table which was rudely ignored by Egyption man (unfortunately did not remember the name).He said those tables for the guests who came on a car not for the ones who used buses.I totaly find this unacceptable for this country!!!!There were some local men really treated us well with respect.We barely found a corner place to sit together and when my friends went to bring some food they were told that it only included for 1 person which I was not told while making booking.Shortly I do not recommand anybody at all.If you want to get angry and upset you can do it with Mercury Tourism.Very bad experience we had with them.They only think about money not about the comfort and satisfaction of guests!Will never use it again for sure!
almost 7 years ago
VIP Hummer Desert Safari Dubai Tour
Evening desert safari tour is very special and VIP tour in Dubai in which you have an unforgettable real Hummer desert safari drive adventure with our traditional Arabic Bedouin campsite visit where you can also enjoy with the Camel Riding, Sand Boarding, henna painting, Sheesha ( huubly bubbly ), BBQ dinner with unlimited soft drinks and water also. For the entertainment of our very valued guests we are also having very lovely Arabic belly Dancing show and very special traditional tanoura Dancing shows as well . The duration of this tour will be around 5 to 6 hours .Our price per adult will be AED 300 per persons and the price for the children up to the age of 6 years is AED 200 per persons only and our price Travelling in Hummer is a fantasy for each and every one of us. How would you feel when you have the opportunity to travel in such an expensive car along with the wonderful experience of desert safari? Thinking about this feels so exciting then how shall you feel when you actually experience it. We also provide the service of desert safari with hummer. This shall be an everlasting memory for you for your entire life.
