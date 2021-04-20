The Chicago Merchandise Mart
Home to all things shopping, the Merchandise Mart is the crown jewel of the all-powerful Chicago
retail scene. Housed in an historic building (which you can see like above from the Architectural Boat Tour), this market mecca welcomes over 10 millions visitors every single year. With a diverse selection of stores, and its expansive floorspace, the mart also hosts numerous trade shows and special events. No visit to Chicago is complete without a visit to this epic retail powerhouse.