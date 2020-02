Mash It Up

What do you get when you mix bocce courts, shuffle board, the ‘80s arcade game “Defender”, and an old-fashioned jukebox with domestic whiskies, beer, wine, craft cocktails, and bar food? Why it’s Charleston’s newest American whiskey and beer bar, Mash, located at the recently renovated Cigar Factory. Buddy up with the bartender and ask if he can make you such treats as a Mash Old Fashioned or Flight Attendant.