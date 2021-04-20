Where are you going?
Mercado San Telmo

Carlos Calvo 430, C1103 CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4300-7641
Tango in San Telmo

On a hot afternoon in the Austral summer, my friend and I shopped the stall and tables of the famous San Telmo weekly antique market. We were entertained every few blocks by warbly, old recordings of tango music and dancers seductively dancing the tango to an entranced crowd.
By Liz Gifford

Liz Gifford
almost 7 years ago

El Vaquero

A curious cowboy looking into the local ice cream parlor in southern Baja, Mexico.

