Mercado San Telmo
Carlos Calvo 430, C1103 CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4300-7641
Tango in San TelmoOn a hot afternoon in the Austral summer, my friend and I shopped the stall and tables of the famous San Telmo weekly antique market. We were entertained every few blocks by warbly, old recordings of tango music and dancers seductively dancing the tango to an entranced crowd.
