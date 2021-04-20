Mercado Municipal Paulistano
R. Cantareira, 306 - Centro, São Paulo - SP, 01103-200, Brazil
+55 11 3313-3365
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
Sun 6am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 6pm
A market for the gourmet crowd in Sao Paulo.Go to the Mercado Municipal in Sao Paulo for all your gourmet needs. The market has everything from fresh vegetables to homemade candies. I decided to go for a mortadella sandwich from Bar do Mane. The locals seem to have a soft-spot for the place, which has been around since the market opened in 1933.
Another point of interest are the beautiful stained glass window panels, 32 in all. These were created by the Russian artist Sorgenicht Conrad Filho.
Going on the early side (for lunch) is probably ideal since they don’t seem to close too late, especially on Sundays.
Mercado Municipal
Rua da Cantareira, 306, near Rua 25 de Março and Parque Dom Pedro.
Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from 6 am to 6 pm, Sundays and holidays from 6 am to 4 pm.
almost 7 years ago
Worlds largest baked stuffed sandwiches
You have to try out a slice while you are here. Options with chicken and turkey are offered with homemade queso.
Many locals come to the Mercado for lunch and beer, even if they are not here to shop for their fresh food supplies.
