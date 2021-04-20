Mercado Municipal Paulistano R. Cantareira, 306 - Centro, São Paulo - SP, 01103-200, Brazil

Photo by Ruddy Harootian More info Sun 6am - 4pm Mon - Sat 6am - 6pm

A market for the gourmet crowd in Sao Paulo. Go to the Mercado Municipal in Sao Paulo for all your gourmet needs. The market has everything from fresh vegetables to homemade candies. I decided to go for a mortadella sandwich from Bar do Mane. The locals seem to have a soft-spot for the place, which has been around since the market opened in 1933.



Another point of interest are the beautiful stained glass window panels, 32 in all. These were created by the Russian artist Sorgenicht Conrad Filho.



Going on the early side (for lunch) is probably ideal since they don’t seem to close too late, especially on Sundays.



